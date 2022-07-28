Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Position Increased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 103.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH opened at $22.03 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.