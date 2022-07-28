Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Financial Architects Inc’s Largest Position

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,467 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 4.3% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.13% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $30,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 130.7% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,886. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.