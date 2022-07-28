Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $73.34 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.60.

