Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) PT Lowered to €21.50 at Societe Generale

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Societe Generale from €31.00 ($31.63) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Scor from €27.50 ($28.06) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Scor in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Scor from €38.00 ($38.78) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. HSBC downgraded Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Scor from €33.00 ($33.67) to €35.10 ($35.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Scor will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 10.54%. Scor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

