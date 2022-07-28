Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Position Trimmed by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $23,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Fox Advisors cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.85.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.20. 16,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,856. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.96. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

