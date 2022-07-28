Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Down 82.5% in July

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the June 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Secom Stock Up 2.9 %

SOMLY opened at $16.66 on Thursday. Secom has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Secom had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Secom will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

