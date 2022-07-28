Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 67.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SES. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective (up previously from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.35.

Shares of SES stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.98. 449,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,871. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.73 and a twelve month high of C$7.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.4992187 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$139,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,604 shares in the company, valued at C$1,115,631.96. In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total transaction of C$247,794.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,526,943.69. Also, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$139,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,115,631.96. Insiders have sold 136,832 shares of company stock valued at $933,345 over the last three months.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

