SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

LEDS opened at $3.22 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.39% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Further Reading

