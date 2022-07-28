Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.81-$0.89 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.30-$3.42 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $43.63 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.