Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of ST opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $65.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

See Also

