Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 62.07% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $177.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, Director William H. Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,951.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 116,409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 63,155 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 81,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 33,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 2,200.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 67,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.