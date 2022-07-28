Serum Trading Down 3.9% This Week (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00004200 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $253.72 million and approximately $77.82 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,948.24 or 1.00011410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003808 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00126325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00029684 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

