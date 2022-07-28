ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Lowered to $550.00 at Piper Sandler

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOW. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $656.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $570.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.77.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $448.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $463.15 and a 200-day moving average of $507.76. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

