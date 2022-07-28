ServiceNow’s (NOW) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $625.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.35.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $5.63 on Thursday, reaching $442.97. The stock had a trading volume of 60,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $463.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.76. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

