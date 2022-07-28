SF Capital Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (SFCP)

SF Capital (SFCP) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $20,651.63 and approximately $4.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SF Capital coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SF Capital has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016147 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001759 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00033433 BTC.
About SF Capital
SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io.
SF Capital Coin Trading
