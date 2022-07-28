Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the June 30th total of 340,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sharing Economy International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SEII stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 250,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,229. Sharing Economy International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Sharing Economy International alerts:

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sharing Economy International Inc focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Economy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Economy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.