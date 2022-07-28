Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the June 30th total of 340,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sharing Economy International Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of SEII stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 250,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,229. Sharing Economy International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
Sharing Economy International Company Profile
