Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 66,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,799,360 shares.The stock last traded at $16.05 and had previously closed at $16.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shell Midstream Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

Shell Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.86 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 99.82% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 72,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 405,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 196,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Stories

