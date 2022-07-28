Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SHEN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.05. 431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,126. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.39. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $53.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHEN shares. B. Riley cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, President Christopher E. French bought 11,670 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $250,088.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 212,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,217.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, President Christopher E. French bought 11,670 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $250,088.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 212,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,217.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher E. French bought 10,400 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $201,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 200,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,251.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,557 shares of company stock valued at $461,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,156,000 after purchasing an additional 169,835 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $1,968,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,824,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 79,737 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 61,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

