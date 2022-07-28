Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at KeyCorp

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $335.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.30.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 3.4 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $7.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.93. The stock had a trading volume of 69,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

