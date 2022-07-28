SHIELD (XSH) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 28th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $82,984.80 and approximately $12.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,110.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,636.93 or 0.07083123 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00022478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00145939 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00259371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.76 or 0.00699951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00623697 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005670 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

