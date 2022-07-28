Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the June 30th total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shimano Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMNNY opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Shimano has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut Shimano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

