Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) shot up 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $20.73. 74,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,681,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHLS. Northland Securities cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 422.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 55,184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,403,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after acquiring an additional 65,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,963,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,463,000 after purchasing an additional 517,769 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

