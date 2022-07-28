Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Declines By 65.3%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the June 30th total of 153,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 376,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MVF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. 2,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,640. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

