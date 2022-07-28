Short Interest in FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Decreases By 98.9%

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the June 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FAR Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FARYF opened at $0.58 on Thursday. FAR has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered FAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from 0.41 to 0.66 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

About FAR

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets in West Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia and the Guinea-Bissau projects. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as First Australian Resources NL and changed its name to FAR Limited in 2010.

