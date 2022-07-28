Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Expands By 459.4%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 459.4% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fuji Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

Fuji Electric stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. Fuji Electric has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

About Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems energy and industry, electronic devices, food and beverage distribution, and power generation businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

