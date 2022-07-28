Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Expands By 459.4%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 459.4% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Fuji Electric Trading Up 0.7 %
Fuji Electric stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. Fuji Electric has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $14.00.
About Fuji Electric
