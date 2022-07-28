Short Interest in Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Declines By 82.1%

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Galaxy Gaming Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLXZ opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 million, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.55. Galaxy Gaming has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $5.39.
About Galaxy Gaming
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galaxy Gaming (GLXZ)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.