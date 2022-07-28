Short Interest in Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Declines By 82.1%

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Gaming Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLXZ opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 million, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.55. Galaxy Gaming has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker.

