Short Interest in Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Declines By 64.3%

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Next Generation Trading Up 24.1 %

Shares of Galaxy Next Generation stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. Galaxy Next Generation has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter.

Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc manufactures and distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment. The company's products include private-label interactive LED touch screen panels, communicator bells, paging, and classroom audio, school PA, intercom products, and accessories, as well as various other domestic and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

