Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Decreases By 64.9%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $97.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $89.30 and a 1-year high of $281.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.45 and its 200 day moving average is $130.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

