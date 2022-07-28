Short Interest in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Expands By 970.3%

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, an increase of 970.3% from the June 30th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

HPX Stock Performance

HPX stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. HPX has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Institutional Trading of HPX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of HPX during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HPX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in HPX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in HPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HPX

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, amalgamation, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

