Short Interest in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Drops By 84.0%

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the June 30th total of 237,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HumanCo Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

HMCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 33,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,143. HumanCo Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HumanCo Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,355,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 276,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 46,286 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HumanCo Acquisition

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on investing in and building a company within the health and wellness ecosystem.

