Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Drops By 67.7%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the June 30th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 690,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $48.99. 3,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,075. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $51.91.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
