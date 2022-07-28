Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Drops By 67.7%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the June 30th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 690,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $48.99. 3,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,075. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $51.91.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $237,000.

