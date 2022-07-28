Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Declines By 64.4%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the June 30th total of 421,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EEMA opened at $67.62 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $64.43 and a 1-year high of $90.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $72.61.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,269,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 427,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,489 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

