Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Declines By 64.4%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the June 30th total of 421,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ EEMA opened at $67.62 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $64.43 and a 1-year high of $90.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $72.61.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
