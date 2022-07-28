Short Interest in Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Expands By 900.0%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Japan Airport Terminal Stock Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS JTTRY opened at $18.57 on Thursday. Japan Airport Terminal has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99.
Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile
