Short Interest in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Decreases By 62.7%

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the June 30th total of 543,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of La Jolla Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Price Performance

LJPC opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $158.45 million, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.96. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

