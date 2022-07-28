Short Interest in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Decreases By 97.5%

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the June 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Landcadia Holdings IV

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $50,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Down 23.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAHW traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. 944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,591. Landcadia Holdings IV has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.