Short Interest in Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Decreases By 99.4%

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the June 30th total of 229,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,929,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ozop Energy Solutions Stock Performance

OZSC stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 9,209,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,313,111. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

About Ozop Energy Solutions

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. It offers DC and AC power supplies, high voltage battery chargers, converters/inverters, 400Hz aircraft ground support equipment, power electronic modules, and other power electronic products.

