Short Interest in Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Decreases By 99.4%

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the June 30th total of 229,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,929,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ozop Energy Solutions Stock Performance
OZSC stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 9,209,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,313,111. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09.
About Ozop Energy Solutions
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ozop Energy Solutions (OZSC)
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.