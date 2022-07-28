Short Interest in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Drops By 76.5%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Servotronics Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVT traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.01. 432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375. The company has a market cap of $27.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.87. Servotronics has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Servotronics had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.