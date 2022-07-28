Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Decreases By 85.5%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the June 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shenzhou International Group Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:SHZHY opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Shenzhou International Group has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $24.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

