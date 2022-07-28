Short Interest in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Expands By 600.0%

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SportsTek Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,373,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,464,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 684,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 4,492.7% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 364,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,954,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SportsTek Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SPTK opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. SportsTek Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.09.

SportsTek Acquisition Company Profile

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the sports and related sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

