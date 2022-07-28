Short Interest in Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Decreases By 66.7%

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stabilus from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Stabilus from €65.00 ($66.33) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Stabilus alerts:

Stabilus Price Performance

SBLUY stock remained flat at $11.34 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. Stabilus has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.