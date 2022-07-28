Short Interest in Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Declines By 96.4%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TACBY. CLSA lowered Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tabcorp in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Tabcorp alerts:

Tabcorp Trading Up 11.9 %

OTCMKTS TACBY opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Tabcorp has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $15.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84.

Tabcorp Increases Dividend

Tabcorp Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $6.3065 dividend. This represents a yield of 45.71%. This is an increase from Tabcorp’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

(Get Rating)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company's Lotteries and Keno segment is involved in the lottery operations. It has various game brands, including Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.