Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Expands By 381.2%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, an increase of 381.2% from the June 30th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
TechnoPro Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TCCPY opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. TechnoPro has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.98.
TechnoPro Company Profile
