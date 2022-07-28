Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Decreases By 95.0%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the June 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($16.84) to €17.60 ($17.96) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.98) to €8.20 ($8.37) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.80 ($5.92) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Trading Up 4.9 %

OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $5.81 on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.96.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.