Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Grows By 466.0%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a growth of 466.0% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGRE. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 688,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,789 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DGRE stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%.

