Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $19.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 7.76%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($193.88) to €178.00 ($181.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($153.06) to €175.00 ($178.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.92. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

