Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $19.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 7.76%.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.7 %
OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.92. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $89.66.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.