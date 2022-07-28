Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

BSRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $335.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 26.13%.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.