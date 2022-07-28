SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of SIF opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.52. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

