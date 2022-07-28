Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Silgan updated its Q3 guidance to $1.15-1.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.05 EPS.

Silgan Trading Up 0.6 %

SLGN stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.19. 9,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,520. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29. Silgan has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

SLGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Silgan by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Silgan by 65.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.