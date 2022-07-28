Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Short Interest Update

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the June 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,330. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 40,054 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Company Profile

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

