SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.

SITC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $14.57. 63,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SITE Centers by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SITE Centers by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $2,692,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,570,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

